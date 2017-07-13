Sheffield Steelers captain - 35 years young

Eleven years ago, Jonathan Phillips joined Sheffield Steelers, slightly nervous about leaving his home city of Cardiff.

But on his 35th birthday today he’s seen as a naturalised Yorkshireman - and is still gracing the ice as club captain.

Age does not weary the ultra-fit winger - after a record 683 Steelers’ games he’s probably their fastest skater.

And the Great Britain regular will be as keen as anyone to bring the Elite League championship back to the city in the upcoming season.

