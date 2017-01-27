Sheffield Steelers boss tinkers with lines ahead of huge Belfast Giants’ clash

Two brilliant road wins over Cardiff Devils and Nottingham Panthers haven’t stopped Sheffield Steelers’ coach Paul Thompson from making changes which he hopes will further improve his side.

Thompson is likely to tinker with his forward lines - Andreas Valdix is being considered for a first line role with top scorers Mathieu Roy and Colton Fretter.

That would mean the versatile Markus Nilsson will probably go on the second line and there could even be changes in the long-standing Robert Dowd-Levi Nelson partnership.

Thompson is not a coach who is afraid to make changes, even when the going is good.

A regulation-time four-point weekend, against second-placed Belfast Giants, would make a huge stride towards a third straight Elite League championship.

He needs every player operating at 100 per cent to achieve that, even if that means he has to alter the structure of the side that won at two hostile rinks earlier this week.

Valdix has showcased his considerable talent since coming back from injury.

The swish Swedish centre and Fretter scored the goals that beat Nottingham on Wednesday and the Swede scored twice in the 6-5 win over Coventry Blaze a fortnight ago.

