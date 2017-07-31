Sheffield Steelers boss awaits arrival of ‘little nasty boy’

Steelers’ assistant coach Jerry Andersson is hoping his team will gel quickly - and avoid some of the pitfalls that befell the Play Off champions last year.

Sheffield have nine new players, if you include the incoming teenage Brits.

It’s a big turn around. But Andersson said: “Last year we had too many ‘misses’ (players who left the club for varying reasons) like Jesse Schultz, Tyler Mosienko, Christoffer Björklund as well as the injuries to Levi Nelson and Andreas Valdix.

“Hopefully there’ll be no such problems this coming season.

“The new players coming in are top players. Brady Ramsay (the youngest import at 24) I don’t know him other than what I have heard and read about him.

“But 24 today is old in the hockey world! He’s a little, nasty boy who is going to help us, for sure.

“Jonas Westerling is smart with puck, finds good passes, is good on a small area, protects the puck and works hard.

“He’s a good skater too. His hockey sense is great and he will open up the ice for the players beside him.”

Andersson says the team’s youngsters need time to develop.

But he expects: “Cole Shudra and Liam Kirk to take a step to next level. I see they work hard with Danny Mawer (fitness coach) and I expect that they will be prepared to help us in tough games. Liam and Cole have a great future, no discussion.

“The other two (third choice goalie Angus Laing and forward Kieran Brown) well, I will wait to talk about until November.”

