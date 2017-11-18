Sheffield Steelers 5-4 Rungsted Ishockey (penalty shots)

Have your say

Sheffield Steelers beat Danish host side Rungsted Ishockey in a dramatic penalty shot win tonight.

Steelers, who were squashed 7-1 by Belarussian team Minsk in Friday's Game One of the three-match Continental Cup group, went 3-0 down inside 24 minutes.

Steelers had never played Rungsted before- and they were clearly struggling against a team, like them, that started the night lying third in their domestic League (behind leaders Herning Blue Fox and Odense Bulldogs.)

But Levi Nelson, Jonas Westerling and Robert Dowd brought then back in the game, with a fusilade of goals inside four minutes.

The teams swapped goals - Nelson grabbing his second of the night before it went to penalty shots.

Westerling and Matt Marquradt ensured Steelers took the win against the Danish hosts.

Ervins Mustukovs in Denmark

*Robert Dowd, who along with Jonathan Phillips reached a milestone tonight - they have now played one more game than any other Steeler in this competition. They overtook Rob Wilson, Andre Malo, Tommy Plommer and Ron Shudra, who are on 15 matches.

*Sheffield wrap up their Continental Cup escapade on Sunday against Kurbads Rig.

Goalie Ervins Mustukovs is looking forward to playing his home-town team, Kurbads Riga on Sunday.

"They are a good team in the Latvian league" he said.

"They signed some good players before the first round when they won in Latvia, against Polish, Ukrainian and Estonian teams.

"They have some players who played in Latvian national team,in World Championships, Olympic game and KHL. So,should be a good game."

DOMESTIC RESULTS

Saday 18th November

Elite League

Braehead Clan 3 Dundee Stars 2

Cardiff Devils 6 Fife Flyers 8

Manchester Storm 7 Edinburgh Capitals 1

Challenge Cup Group C

Coventry Blaze 5 Guildford Flames 2

FIXTURES

Sunday 19th November

Elite League

Belfast Giants v Manchester Storm - 4.00pm

Edinburgh Capitals v Coventry Blaze - 6.00pm

Guildford Flames v Fife Flyers - 6.00pm

Milton Keynes Lightning v Braehead Clan - 5.30pm

Nottingham Panthers v Cardiff Devils - 4.00pm