Sheffield Steelers 5-4 Dundee Stars (final score)

Steelers got back on the winning trail tonight.

They took just 38 seconds of their first line’s shift to go ahead against Dundee.

Mathieu Roy scored from Jace Coyle and Markus Nilsson and quickly improved on that with Robert Dowd netting (unassisted) eight minutes later.

So far so good.

Dundee had lost 3-4 on penalty shots to Edinburgh Capitals the night before and looked like they’d got bus-legs.

But two Power Plays gave the visitors an unexpected chance to come back.

Kevin Bruijsten, just 28 seconds into the second period dragged one back and Vinny Scarsella banged in another at 23:38.

Steelers’ mental strength was being put to the test - something of an issue of late.

And they were punished again when Scarsella bagged another at 6:17.

But Dowd’s second point of the night set up linemate Levi Nelson for a 3-3 equaliser at 29:22.

The momentum was now with Sheffield.

And the iceSheffield crowd were delighted when Roy profited from a Ben O’Connor move to give Sheffield a 4-3 lead at 32:25.

But Steelers coach Paul Thompson was horrified when his side conceded a short handed reply.

Joey de Concilys made it 4-4 at 33:36 - Stars at good at defensive special teams, it was their seventh short handed goal of the season

Nelson finished off a power play move involving Andreas Valdix and Mike Ratchuk for number five at 52:27.

It ensured Steelers won at home after three successive defeats.