Sheffield Steelers 3-4 Cardiff Devils (Overtime, final score)

The last time Cardiff Devils were visitors to Sheffield Arena, they won the Elite League on Steelers' ice.

Tonight, they were back, Devils defending their championship in the first League game of the new season.

Andreas Valdix, tonight. Pic by Hayley Roberts

And they pretty much took up where they left off.

Cardiff dominated the opening 10 minutes.

And when Davey Phillips took a holding penalty they cashed in.

Steelers looked as though they had got through the Power Play, with Ben O'Connor fishing the puck off his line and Jonathan Phillips blocking a shot.

Colton Fretter's goal, by Hayley Roberts

But Devils's Sam Bentivoglio found a way past Ervins Mustokovs from close range at 5;39.

Steelers, again without injured pair Zack Fitzgerald and Matt Marquardt, were too often on the back-foot in their own zone.

But they got back in it at 11;52 when Mark Matheson's left handed shot from the right point was directed home by John Armstrong for 1-1.

That's the way it stayed until the first break.

Sheffield were more offensive minded at the start of the second - but they paid for it at the back.

Alarming gaps were created Devils scored in pretty much their first attack of the period, Joey Martin making it 1-2.

Then a space between Davey Phillips and Joonas Ronnberg was exposed for Matt Pope to add another.

Two away goals in 36 seconds.

A power play goal from Colton Fretter reduced the arrears at 30;44 though to leave the game 3-2 in favour of the Welsh after 40 minutes.

Steelers penalty killers did well in a four-minute PK, after Tim Wallace went for high-sticking.

During that spell, Jonathan Phillips had a breakaway, was scythed down but was unable to bury the penalty shot.

But when a Power Play came Sheffield's way, they equalised, Armstrong driving the net for his second of the night at 49;05, effectively taking the game into overtime.

I thought Steelers had their best patch of the game in the fourth section, pouring forward and creating plenty of chances to win.

But they conceded with 38 seconds left - losing the game to a Justin Faryna goal and having to accept just a single point from the night.

Coach Paul Thompson said the puck had come back off the end plexi-glass and bounced in off Mustukovs' helmet - a one in a million goal that gave Devils two points,