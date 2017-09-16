Sheffield Steelers 2-3 Cardiff Devils (latest)

Have your say

The last time Cardiff Devils were visitors to Sheffield Arena, they won the Elite League on Steelers' ice.

Tonight, they were back, Devils defending their championship in the first League game of the new season.

And they pretty much took up where they left off.

Cardiff dominated the opening 10 minutes.

And when Davey Phillips took a holding penalty they cashed in.

Steelers looked as though they had got through the Power Play, with Ben O'Connor fishing the puck off his line and Jonathan Phillips blocking a shot.

But Devils's Sam Bentivoglio found a way past Ervins Mustokovs from close range at 5;39.

Steelers, again without injured pair Zack Fitzgerald and Matt Marquardt, were too often on the back-foot in their own zone.

But they got back in it at 11;52 when Mark Matheson's left handed shot from the right point was directed home by John Armstrong for 1-1.

That's the way it stayed until the first break.

Sheffield were more offensive minded at the start of the second - but they paid for it at the back.

Alarming gaps were created Devils scored in pretty much their first attack of the period, Joey Martin making it 1-2/

Then a space between Davey Phillips and Joonas Ronnberg was exposed for Matt Pope to add another.

Two away goals in 36 seconds.

A power play goal from Colton Fretter reduced the arrears at 30;44.