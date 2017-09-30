Sheffield Steelers 1-1 Coventry Blaze (cont)

Have your say

Steelers handed a lesson in special teams to Coventry Blaze at the start his absorbing game, tonight.

Steelers, who were without Scott Aarssen (groin) and Jonas Westerling (upper body,) executed the perfect penalty kill after Brady Ramsay went in the box for boarding.

Jonathan Phillips on the boards. Picture Hayley Roberts

Then on their own Power Play, Matt Marquardt squeezed home the opening goal, 18 seconds into the man-advantage.

Sheffield hit the bar and post through Levi Nelson and Colton Fretter.

But Coventry survived the storm and equalised at 11;14.

Ben Lake was their most dangerous player and he was on the ice when Luke Ferrara levelled, against his old club.

Coventry, visitors to the Arena

Blaze then had their best spell of the first 20 minutes and Gustav Ahnelov could have given them a lead.