Sheffield Steeler paves way for GB win

Sheffield Steelers’ winger Robert Dowd got Great Britain off to a fine start in the World championship Division 1B round robin tournament, scoring three points in a 4-2?? victory over Croatia, in Belfast.

He opened the scoring at 15.30 with a Power Play goal, after a play involving Mark Richardson and Robert Farmer.

The sides were level at the end of the middle period, 28:17 Mislav Blagus replying at 28;17, also on the PP.

GB wrestled control back with an even-handed goal from David Clarke at 43:46, Dowd assisting.

And Dowd added to that by setting up a goal for Evan Mosey.

Croatia dug deep and reduced the margin to 3-2 through David Brine, with six minutes left.

Russell Cowley made the game safe at 58:56, scoring GB’s fourth of an encouraging night.