Sheffield ice hockey: Swedish ace is latest Steeler-leaver

Sheffield Steelers have bid farewell to Markus Nilsson, the surprise package of their Play Off-winning season.

With one forward left to sign, coach Paul Thompson will not be offering the hard-working Swede another shot at the Elite League title.

Nilsson, 26, could be on his way back to his old club IF Troja-Ljungby. His spot on the line-up has effectively been taken by Canadian Brady Ramsay. Nilsson, an expert penalty killer, arrived at the Arena last year as a fourth line operator but such was his versatility that he popped up on other lines.

He had a decent Play Offs, averaging a point a game as Sheffield lifted the post-season silverware.

Nilsson follows Jace Coyle through the exit door. The club had deliberately held on to making a firm offer to the Canadian, saying he was “under consideration.”

He has joined SønderjyskE, a team in Vojens, a small town in the southernmost part of Jutland in Denmark and coached by former Steelers’ centre Dan Ceman. Coyle played in Denmark in 2014-15 for Aalborg...where Thompson coached him.

Steelers hope to replace Coyle with “a big, but pacey d-man with a good first pass.”