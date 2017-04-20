Nottingham Panthers release stellar netminder who was hurt at Sheffield Arena

Miika Wiikman, the brilliant Nottingham Panthers goaltender who was stretchered off after an apparent neck injury at Sheffield Steelers earlier this month, has been released by the club.

The Finnish goaltender recovered after treatment and a rest and was surprised to be shown the door, especially after receiving the club’s Most Valuable Player award. The 32-year-old told the Nottingham Post that he’d be happy to return to an Elite League rival.

Steelers recently announced they had re-signed Ervins Mustukovs for a year.

READ MORE: Click here for all the latest news from the ice hockey scene