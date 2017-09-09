Manchester Storm 2 Sheffield Steelers 4 (latest)

Have your say

Mathieu Roy celebrated his 200th EIHL game with style, this evening.

The Canadian winger put Sheffield Steelers ahead at Manchester Storm in their Challenge Cup group game, the first serious match of the new season.

That was at 14;31.

But 71 seconds later, the talisman turned provider, helping Tim Wallace score.

Both goals were on the Power Play - evidence that the pre-season training programmes had clicked well.

Steelers, with new signing Juha Koivisto in the number 42 shirt, had lost 4-2 in Altrincham in a friendly on August 27, but they were comfortably in charge when the first break arrived.

Seven minutes into the middle session and Steelers were 3-0 up and seemed in cruise control, Robert Dowd back-handing home cleverly.

But Storm responded quickly and got one back, Dallas Ehrhardt getting on the scoresheet.

The momentum swung - and Manchester reduced the arrears further when Ryan Trenz scored at 31;37.

Storm’s gathering offensive presence was interrupted by a bout of fighting with Wallace, John Armstrong and Colton Fretter getting penalties on the Steelers side, but it remained 5-on-5.

Passions remained high, though, with Sheffield unhappy over a high hit on Ben O’Connor.

Steelers needed a goal to restore their superiority and it came from Andreas Valdix at 39;04 - the third Power Play goal of the night.

It took the Swede just six seconds of the PP to execute - ensuring for the second period running they were two goals to the good.