Lavish praise for new Sheffield Steelers skater

Defencemen don’t always catch the eye.

But Mark Matheson has - he’s certainly not gone unnoticed by his coach Paul Thompson.

The Canadian has impressed the bench managers at Sheffield Steelers in the pre-season game series.

He has shown some of the skills and tenacity needed to have tied down more than 400 games in the AHL as well as four seasons in Europe. Matheson, 33, has been a Continental Cup Champion and won titles in France, with his last club, Rouen and that pedigree shows, says the coach.

“He is as good a defenceman as I have worked with. I have worked with a few good ones and I don’t throw around praise all that often. He has timing, puck management and can jump in the play and makes great decisions.

“He’s a very good addition.”

Sheffield Steelers' Luke Ferrara has his shot saved against Cardiff Devils, last season

Matheson and his colleagues will be facing off against Coventry Blaze at Sheffield Arena tomorrow evening (challenge match; £5 ticket event.)

Blaze was the destination for Luke Ferrara, who was cut from Steelers’ roster last year.

Ferrara took the decision in good grace but said at the time that his motivation was the prove the club wrong.

