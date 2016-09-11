Ice Hockey: Sheffield Steelers 5 Red Bull Salzburg 2 - Stunning victory against European heavyweights

Steelers pulled off one of the most impressive wins of their 25-year history on Sunday night.

Sheffield turned the hockey world order upside down by beating multi-million pound aristocrats of Red Bull Salzburg 5-2.

Mike Ratchuk gets a facial injury, United Kingdom on 11 September 2016. Photo by Glenn Ashley.

Despite going out of the Champions Hockey League qualifying group their players proved themselves every bit as good the speed merchants of Europe, on the night.

Salzburg are a team as sleek and powerful as a Formula One car.

But they came adrift against the heart and desire of a determined Steelers’ side.

Coach Paul Thompson who had been frustrated by his team’s performance in the 8-1 loss in Austria on August 20, can now take the many positives from this display into domestic games.

Steelers had planned to go for Salzburg’s throat early on but the early chances fell to the visitors.

The Austrians went ahead at 6:55 though when Zack Fitzgerald, returning to his end from joining the rush, took a tripping call and Canadian forward John Hughes tapped in a cross.

Sheffield’s spirits raised just 32 seconds later when Jesse Schultz, promoted to the first line, equalised.

But the Austrians repeated their strategy of passing hard across the slot, this time winger Manuel Latusa making it 1-2.

Red Bull continued to press in all areas of the ice and Ervins Mustukovs did well to stop Ryan Duncan adding to their haul.

Mathieu Roy may not have been blessed with the same pace as some of the Salzburg skaters, but he played an enormous part in a 2-0 middle period in which they outshot their illustrious opponents 14-7.

He poked his own rebound just wide, missed by a whisker with a second attempt and then made an equalising goal for Schulltz at 34;50 having motored down the left flank and popped the puck in a danger area.

Sheffield’s offence was looking sharp in what was suddenly the best period of the game for them.

Rob Dowd sent the Arena fans to happy heaven with a go-ahead goal with two seconds left of the period.

And an astonishing third period saw two more home goals.

An unselfish pass from Markus Nilsson set up Luke Ferrara for a short-handed goal at 44;34.

Schultz then scored his hat-trick by rifling high into the net on a breakaway.

While Steelers do not progress in the tournament, it was still an outstanding achievement and a potential sign of progress being made in this elite European competition.