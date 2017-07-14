How Sheffield Steelers prospect learns from veteran team-mate

Steeler teenager Liam Kirk says a team-mate twice his age has had a big influence on his career.

The Sheffield winger says Colton Fretter, 35, exhibits all the attributes he most admires.

“Colton Fretter does some unbelievable things” he says.

“I watch him in games and it is so hard to get him off the puck. I have learned a lot watching him. I would love to play like Frets. He always does the right thing. He is not about individual play, but always doing what is right for the team.”

Kirk told The Star he was also a big fan of Mathieu Roy from last season’s side, and the work-horses Jonathan Phillips and Markus Nilsson, although the latter has now left the club.

“The most exciting thing is being part of this team full-time, now” said the 17 year old.

“Last year me and Cole (Shudra) would be waiting to see if there were any injuries and we might get a chance, or go back with Steeldogs. But it’s nice to know we are full time next season and the Arena is my home.”

Kirk, 17, says he’ll never forget his first goal, against Coventry Blaze.

“You have it on your mid, about scoring, and there is no pressure on you when it is over and done and you’ve scored one.”

He expects Cardiff Devils to be at the forefront of challengers, along with Nottingham Panthers and Belfast Giants.

