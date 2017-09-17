Guildford Flames extinguished by Sheffield Steelers

Have your say

Ron Shudra, Steven Duncombe and Mike Peron were wearing Steeler colours last time Sheffield played at Guildford Flames.

Twelve years on, the boys were back in town...and they painted it red. Or orange to be precise.

Flames, new to the Elite League this season were extinguished in a 7-1 drubbing.

They were never at the races.

Steelers had opened their Elite League account on Saturday night with a 3-4 loss to Cardiff Devils, in overtime at the Arena.

So a win at Guildford Flames, who had themselves lost in overtime the night before, at Nottingham Panthers, was important for both points and confidence.

Intimate moment: Levi Nelson under pressure on Saturday

And it took them only 105 seconds to open the scoring.

Robert Dowd fancied his chances from a difficult angle and his hunch paid off.

At 10;55, the visitors doubled their advantage, Joonas Ronnberg back-handing his first goal for the Play Off champions, at the expense of former Coventry Blaze netminder Brian Stewart.

A fight between Brady Ramsay and Andrew McKinney failed to fan Flames’ offence and it was John Armstrong, who scored twice against Cardiff and had netted against Nottingham in the Challenge Cup the weekend previously, made it 3-0 with a deflection at 16;21.

Guildford had to make a quick statement and they did that two minutes into the middle period, Swedish forward David Lilliestrom Karlsson beating Ervins Mustukovs.

But Sheffield continued to dominate the scoreboard, Colton Fretter lighting the lamp for 4-1 at 25;20.

All elements of the game were going well, Fretter dealt a monster hit in mid-ice and Mustukovs showed his athleticism in goal.

Steelers didn’t need to go looking for more.

But they were enjoying themselves and Mathieu Roy provided centreman Armstrong with his second of the night at 41;55.

There is no player Steelers’ fans enjoy scoring more than Liam Kirk - and the travelling fans showed their appreciation when the 17 year old from Maltby and his fourth line colleagues made it 7-1.

* Steelers host Dundee Stars at iceSheffield on Tuesday.

* Coach Steve Duncombe believes young Steelers’ forward Kieran Brown will flourish in his new “two-way” contract with his Blackburn Hawks side, who play in the NIHL Moralee League.