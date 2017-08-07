Crash, bang wallop - Sheffield Steeler Levi Nelson is back in town

He’s Sheffield Steelers version of a car crash.

Levi Nelson is always in the wars because of the way he throws himself into every game. Last season he has permanently bashed up - yet always willing to continue his all-action style.

The Canadian finished last season by netting the Play Off winner despite a injury and cramp.

In the four Play Offs Nelson scored five times - something which didn’t surprise his skipper Jonathan Phillips.

“Levi just gets better as a season goes on” he said. “I’ve never played with such a tough warrior. The things he does to his body in every game! He picks up injuries all the time but doesn’t moan. The injuries don’t slow him down either.

“He’s an absolute car crash! But he won’t every change his style. Whether he is healthy - and he probably hasn’t been since he was a kid - or struggling with an injury he always gives everything with his hits and that physical style of play.”

Levi Nelson

Phillips winces as he says: “He gets so many knocks it is ridiculous - you see him taping himself back together in the changing, he’s an absolute warrior.”

The team captain said it was hugely satisfying to watch the winger notch the winner against Cardiff Devils in April’s final saying:

“He had cramped up in the last two periods but then look what he did with that shot. It was a bullet.”

Steelers host back to back friendlies against Swedish team Södertälje this coming weekend.

