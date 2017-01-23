Colton pays back Sheffield Steelers coach with goals

Colton Fretter is in the form of his life - and it’s come just at the right time for Sheffield Steelers.

The no-nonsense winger scored two goals in the 4-3 win at Cardiff Devils on Sunday, taking his tally to six in seven games, compared to one in four in the sequence before then.

Fretter’s signature was a huge risk for coach Paul Thompson last Summer, given the fact injuries decimated his 205-16 season, restricting him to just 12 League points.

But Thompson had faith in him and that is being paid back in full, now.

“Fretter only had a few games for the club last year, and they were hardly ever in a row, just periodical.

“I always thought it would take him half a year to get going again after such a long lay off. At Cardiff, just like every player, he was outstanding, as was John Armstrong, who came off his sick bed to play a huge role in the win. And Yared Hagos, who had suffered whiplash in a boarding on Saturday was unbelievable on the penalty kill for us on Sunday.”

Steelers had slumped to an unexpected home defeat to Braehead Clan on Saturday, before turning in the classy show in Wales.

“Every time fingers are pointed at us we come back and show what we are about. We were the best team in Cardiff from start to finish” said the coach.

Sheffield are now preparing for a Challenge Cup semi final first leg on Wednesday at Nottingham Panthers, who lost at home in a penalty shoot out to Fife on Sunday.

