Belfast Giants 1-0 Sheffield Steelers (cont)

Brady Ramsay was the import left to sit out in the cold tonight.

The fourth line forward was picked by Sheffield Steelers' coach Paul Thompson as the import to make way to allow for the return of Matt Marquardt and d-man Zack Fitzgerald for the first meeting of the season at Belfast Giants.

But the travelling side went behind after just 32 seconds.

Kevin Raine put the Irish ahead from a build up featuring Darcy Murphy and Brendan Connolly.

(Continuing)

*The Elite Ice Hockey League have announced the dates for the Play-off Finals weekend 2018 and this season’s Challenge Cup Final.



A staple in the annual ice hockey calendar, the play-offs will take place over the weekend of Saturday 7th and Sunday 8th April 2018 at Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena.



While the 2017/18 Challenge Cup Final will be contested on Sunday 4th March at Ice Arena Wales

in Cardiff.



For the play-offs, Nottingham will again provide the venue for ice hockey’s showpiece event, where

the last four teams will compete for the final trophy of the season.

It was a happy hunting ground for Sheffield, last season.