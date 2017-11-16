Behave yourselves on foreign ice, Steelers!

Goalie Ervins Mustukovs hopes Steelers won’t fall into a familiar trap this weekend in three Continental Cup matches on foreign ice.

Sheffield’s robust Elite League style has often led to punishing refereeing rulings when they have played in European tournaments - penalty minutes have largely been responsible for their downfall in some matches, overseas.

That cannot happen tonight and over the weekend, according to Mustokovs.

The Latvian said: “If we want to win, we have to be very disciplined, because there will be different refereeing.

“I hope we won’t play short-handed for 30 minutes every game. We have to be smart.”

Sheffield’s penalty killing has been highly efficiently lately in domestic play - but they won’t want to put that to the test too much today in Denmark, where they face the unknown quantity of HC Yunost-Minsk, a Belarusian team who are seven-times champion of their nation..

Down you go. Zack Fitzgerald drops an opponent

“I never played in Continental Cup but I just love to play in general” said the ‘Moose.’

“Sometimes it’s good to play against other leagues and country’s teams.”

Asked if he felt he will be under pressure to perform, he replied: “I don’t think there is extra pressure. We have league where 56 games are pressure.”

Coach Paul Thompson expects a lively night against Minsk today.

“They and the others are good skating teams” he said. “Minsk’s style is typical from that part of the world, they are fluid, have size and skill and it is going to be a tough challenge, but one we are ready for.”

The hunt for a new defenceman had been put on the back boiler, but Steelers hope to make a signing soon after the weekend.

