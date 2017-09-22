Awkward: that moment when Sheffield Steelers have to share the same plane as the Giants of Belfast

Ice hockey players love a good punch up.

It can get pretty heated out there.

Elite League weekend

So if the same teams just happen to to be on the same flight, the day after bashing the daylights out of each other, then it might make for an interesting journey.

Hear what Sheffield Steelers coach Paul Thompson has to say on this video about this weekend's games and journeys involving Belfast Giants.

*Giants' ex Steeler Colin Shields says he and his team-mates are keen to make their mark against Thompson’s side.



He added: “Sheffield Steelers will give us a test this weekend, no question and it’s still early in the season.

Any points you play for even this early are important, especially against the top teams.



“We did well against the Steelers and Nottingham last year so we want to make our mark in those sorts of

games this time.



“They’ve kept a few guys and plugged the gaps left by those who’ve gone.

"Ervins Mustukovs (goalie) always did well against us so we’ll look to get to him early and try and tightening up at the back.”