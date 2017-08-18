Andreas Valdix optimistic as Sheffield Steelers prepare for Nurnberg

Chalking up four assists in the first match of the season suggests another fine campaign is in store for Andreas Valdix.

The Sheffield centreman was back into the middle of a line with Levi Nelson and Robert Dowd against Södertälje of Sweden last Saturday, picking up where the threesome left off last year.

He said it was enjoyable to return to the club and the forward formation saying: “We know how to play and how to find each other, so it’s great.”

Steelers won the first Södertälje game but dropped the second and Valdix admitted: “In the second game, we didn’t play as good as we could. But it’s only the beginning...so we are getting there.”

Valdix said defensive play wasn’t at its peak in Sunday’s 3-1 defeat, adding: “We have to get better in our own zone.”

But the forward said this weekend’s matches against Nurnberg were going to be fun and “hopefully we can win both.”

Andreas Valdix tries to defend his net, v Sodertalje Pic by Hayley Roberts

He senses this season’s Steeler team is “bigger and stronger” than last year’s.

