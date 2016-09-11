Sheffield Steelers await the Austrian champions

Former Sheffield Steelers' forward Chris Lawrence scored a goal and added two assists as Nottingham Panthers made it two wins from two in the Elite League with a 4-1 win over the Braehead Clan.

Scott Pitt put the Clan ahead 8:53 into the opening period but the lead was only short-lived as Matt Carter levelled forNottingham 52 seconds later.

Dan Spang's goal edged the Panthers ahead late in the second period before goals in the last session from Lawrence and Eric Lindhagen made sure of victory.

Steelers final Champions Hockey League game of the season against Red Bull Salzburg, the Austrian champions.

Face off is at 6pm tonight (not the usual 5pm) due to European TV demands.

RESULTS

Saturday 10th September

Elite League

Braehead Clan 1 Nottingham Panthers 4

Challenge Cup Group A

Belfast Giants 4 Fife Flyers 2

Challenge Cup Group B

Manchester Storm 4 Cardiff Devils 2