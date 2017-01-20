Sheffield Steeldogs aim to sink Hull Pirates

When the Hull Pirates joined the EPL last season, they provided the Sheffield Steeldogs with a new rival...and a regular supply of points!

Hull only took one win from eight meetings with Sheffield in their first season but second time around and the roles have been switched as the Pirates have won all of the games this year.

Steeldogs Coach Greg Wood believes things will be different on Sunday though when Hull come to iceSheffield (5:30 face-off).

With suspensions over and players coming back from injury he's hoping to have three lines to call on – one more than last Saturday.

"Our record against Hull isn't much to look at but with the injuries and suspensions we've had, I've had to change the way we play. In the last few games I think we've really struck a chord, we've started doing some of those little things right that maybe we were missing before" said Wood. "The performance level last weekend was great".

Hull have seven imports in their squad whilst the Steeldogs only have four at present in a league that allows a maximum of five to ice in a game.

Despite that gap in finances, Wood thinks his team compete well;

“I think we were the better team last time we met. I thought we were unlucky to lose the way we did, late in the game. It'll be an entertaining game – all of them have been packed with incident and lots of chances. Whenever you go on a run against a team, it's always going to end and we are in a good place to make that happen."

Hull have hit their worst form in recent weeks and shocked everyone by firing their popular, British net minder Jordan Marr and replacing him with a 37 year old Czech (ex Dundee Star Vlastimil Lakosil). His debut didn’t go to plan on Wednesday night as the Pirates were thumped 8-2 by Milton Keynes. So who does Wood see as favourite heading in to this all Yorkshire clash?

“It's a derby game and on the day it'll come down to who has the most desire, who makes the most mistakes.

"Dominic (Osman – Hull player/coach) has been very bold with his changes, especially changing a winning team. Results haven't been going for them over the past few weeks but they're still a very good team and still very dangerous when they play. It should be a great game”.