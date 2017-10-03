Pic: Tomorrow’s women ice hockey stars train in Sheffield

Great Britain u18s and u16s Women have honed their skills in two camps at iceSheffield.

The u18s will travel to Poland in January for their World Championship tournament and coaching staff are close to naming the final squad. Coach Cheryl Smith said: “The u18 camp was excellent. There are some seriously talented players out there and it won’t be an easy decision. “e are not just seeing the talent at u18 level, but in the u16 as well.”

The U18 training session was preceded by the under-16 trials and U16 coach Jayne McClelland was full of praise for what she saw on the ice.

“We have some seriously talented young players in the GB women’s programme,” said McClelland.

“Even some as young as 11 are showing massive signs that they will be in the GB programme for years to come.

“It was a very positive trial and we certainly have some bright prospects.”

