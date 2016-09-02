Sheffield Arena issues statement a week after dangerous ice conditions and price hike in parking.

Sheffield Arena have responded to complaints from ice hockey fans raised in The Star about poor ice conditions and a 43 per rise in on-the-day car parking.

Last weekend, when Steelers were taking on Swedish giants HV71 in a televised match, there were alarming puddles on the pad and at least one dangerous hole.

Outside the stadium, many fans were caught unaware by the rise in parking fees, which are now £5 pre-booked or £7 on the day.

It was £4 on the night, £3.50 in advance last year.

Today, Rob O’Shea, general manager of Sheffield Arena, said: “We recognise there were issues with the quality of the ice at Sheffield Arena for the Sheffield Steelers fixture against HV71 and, unfortunately, this was exacerbated by the warm outside temperatures.

"We are working hard to rectify the situation for this weekend" he said, a reference to Sunday's Challenge Cup game against Manchester Storm"

“On site car parking changes were introduced last month and communicated to every customer directly via email and our website" Mr Oshea added.

"It follows significant investment in new lighting and equipment to allow the scanning of pre-paid parking tickets, which are significantly cheaper than those bought on the day and are designed to speed up the entry process.”

The Arena was asked if at least one of the scanners broke down last weekend, with 'pre-paying' fans apparently still asked to pay the £7 and then claim it back.

They were also asked about how the number of Steeler "customers" who had been emailed about the parking fee changes- and how many were not.

But a spokeswomanman said: "The Arena hasn’t got anything else to add to the response sent over earlier."