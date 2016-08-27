Ouch: icy blast in the car park for Sheffield Steelers fans

Sheffield Steelers fans face a whopping rise in car parking fees at Sheffield Arena tonight.

Fans wanting to watch their favourite ice hockey team will now have to pay £7 on the night, or £5 if they have pre-booked on line...10 days in advance, according to club supporters.

It was £4 on the night, £3.50 in advance last year, they say. - so a 43 per cent rise for many who will arrive this evening.

The Star understands the move was made without consultation with the Steelers, who play Swedish team HV71 in the Champions Hockey League.

Inevitably it will cut into the expenditure available for 50-50 tickets, a valuable source of income to the Elite League club.

And some fans think it could harm ticket sales tonight and through the season.

Supporter Chris Moore ‏tweeted this morning: "Cant help but feel this will affect attendance as the season goes on.just greedy of arena.#biggerpicture."

@We_Are_Steelers complained: "Get the feeling it's gonna be chaos in the car park tonight. Also get the feeling many will be seeking elsewhere to park £££££"

Carol Ibbotson added: "£7 for 1 event not bad ..but when families are visiting week in week out...soon adds up!"

Other fans believe the Arena are trying to mirror prices used for big musical gigs and other one-off events.

Richard_J_Allen tweeted: "It wouldn't be too bad if it was secure either. Cars have been damaged in there."

But Owlsteeler said: "To be fair it's £7 at arenas I'ev been for parking at events so guess they are catching up with other arenas."

And Ray Fryer pointed out: "Any other event Pre-booked £7 or £10 on day."