Identical losses for Sheffield Steeldogs

Sheffield Steeldogs were on the end of two 4-5 defeats at the weekend.

They dipped at home to Hull Pirates and then lost by the same score at Telford Tigers.

Dogs had gone in to the second round of EPL games without two of their new imports, both Adrian Palak and Donatas Kumeliauskas carrying injuries from the first game of the season.

They got off to a flyer against Hull with Arnoldas Bosas scoring in just 38 seconds.

Pirates generated more shots but couldn't find a way past Hadfield. Sheffield went two up when Mrna finished a great power play move.

Pirates came out refocused in the second session and Themar got them on the board and within six minutes he added another to tie the score. Bosas scored his second before Jason Hewitt celebrated his Sheffield return with a goal.

Themar and Bosas both completed their hat-tricks in the third period and a tense game appeared to be heading for overtime. However ex-Steeldog Lascek had other ideas and sent the Hull fans into ecstasy with a winner 5 seconds from time.

Sunday's visit to Telford showed the 'never say die' spirit remains strong in the Steeldogs.

Silverthorn gave the Tigers the lead but Bosas equalised immediately as the teams matched up well through the opening 20 minutes.

Three goals in seven minutes should have killed the Dogs off but the team showed heart; Liam Kirk with a brilliant effort to score a wraparound goal closed the gap to two as they went into the final period.

Bosas bagged his second at 49.24 and the Steeldogs were back within touching distance. A Satek strike put Telford back in to a two goal lead only for Tom Relf to score his first goal for the club to give the Tigers a nervous last few minutes. They held on but despite limited numbers, the Steeldogs hadn’t gone down easily.

Assistant Captain Lewis Bell spoke after the Telford game about Saturday’s disappointment and the weekend’s efforts;

“It's the worst feeling, losing with five seconds to go in front of our home crowd in a big game. It was a scrappy goal; the puck took a deflection off a knee and a chest. It was pretty demoralising. I hope we don't have that feeling again. We'll all remember that and use it to push us on.

“If we are taking positives from tonight then it's that we gave Telford their goals in the middle period but came back and were still in with a chance in the last five seconds. It's not often we've come here pushed them to the end - we've often been 6 or 7 goals down. It's been a much improved performance and if we can get rid of some of those mistakes then we can get results here. Our score lines were 5-4 on both nights and if we compete like that then more results will go our way.

“We've played with a short bench this weekend and all the players have had to step up. A special word goes to Patto (Callum Pattison) who has been playing a regular shift, it's good to see him out there and he doesn't look out of place - he's doing a job for us. Cole (Shudra) and Kirky are getting plenty of ice time and doing really well”.

Steeldogs will be back in action on Saturday night when the Guildford Flames visit iceSheffield (7.30 face-off).