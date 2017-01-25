Sky Bet Chase: Doncaster Racecourse clerk ‘very confident’ Saturday’s meeting will beat weather

Optimism is high at Doncaster that the big Sky Bet Chase meeting on Saturday will defeat the elements - though the outlook appears slightly murkier for the track’s meeting 24 hours earlier.

The course is already covered in frost sheets in readiness for a sharp blast of cold weather on Thursday morning and Friday morning.

But with temperatures due to rise by the weekend, clerk of the course Roderick Duncan is “very confident” Saturday’s high-class card will be fit for purpose.

He said: “The forecast on Thursday is not very chirpy. It’s hardly going to get above freezing all day, with minus 2C forecast on the night.

“We will see on Thursday what the updated forecast is like before deciding whether or not to call an inspection (for Friday’s meeting).

“At the moment, though, we have no concerns for Saturday as there is milder weather forecast, with no sign of frost.

“As long as the forecast is accurate, you would be very confident for Saturday.”

The second leg of Doncaster’s double-header features the Sky Bet Chase and three Grade Twos.

Star Irish horse Vroum Vroum Mag, trained by Willie Mullins, is also due to run in the olbg.com Doncaster Mares’ Hurdle.