RacIng preview and tips for Doncaster’s Thursday evening meeting

Favourite backers had their fingers burnt when Daira Prince was beaten at Yarmouth a fortnight ago, but he can reward those who keep the faith in the Thistleton Gap Handicap at Leicester.

Following three runs in maidens, Roger Varian’s Dubawi colt made his handicap debut at Yarmouth in June and although the winning margin was only a head, there was an air of authority about his performance.

He was the even-money market leader on his return to the seaside track last time out, but he did not seem as at home in the rain-softened ground and finished fourth, albeit only beaten just over a length.

Back on a sounder surface and with just three rivals to beat, Daira Prince looks difficult to oppose in the hands of Andrea Atzeni.

Sir Michael Stoute and Ryan Moore can combine to land the EBF Stallions Breeding Winners Fillies’ Handicap with Parlance.

The Cheveley Park-owned filly suggested her turn was not far away when third on her latest outing at Newmarket three weeks ago.

The return to a quicker ground and the step up to seven furlongs should see her in a better light and with just five runs under her belt in total, there is plenty of scope for improvement.

Albert Street shaped with abundant promise on his recent racecourse debut and is entitled to find the necessary improvement to open his account at Hamilton.

The son of Acclamation was a relatively unconsidered 22-1 shot for his Beverley introduction less than a fortnight ago and a tardy start put him on the back foot straight away.

However, there were clear signs of raw talent once the penny dropped, with Bryan Smart’s youngster doing his best work in the final furlong to finish a close-up fourth.

Albert Street should have learnt from that initial experience and with the fast ground likely to suit, a bold bid is anticipated in the British Stallion Studs EBF Novice Stakes.

The most valuable race of the afternoon in Scotland is the Racing UK Handicap, in which Hochfeld looks set to complete a quick-fire hat-trick.

Following a string of decent efforts on the all-weather, the Mark Johnston-trained three-year-old made a successful start to his turf career at Chester at the start of the month.

He then scooted home at the Roodee last weekend, despite competing off an 8lb higher mark.

* Doncaster tips: 5.40 Eternalist, 6.10 Craftiness, 6.40 Donny Belle, 7.15 Shootingthe Breeze, 7.50 Firefright, 8.20 First Voyage, 8.50 Astute Boy.