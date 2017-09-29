Stock cars and dogs bonanza at Owlerton

Have your say

The 2017 BriSCA F1 stock car racing season approaches its climax at Owlerton Stadium this Sunday (October 1).

Vital Shoot Out points are at stake as the Race for the Silver Roof in 2017 heads towards its final race, which takes place in November.

Nigel Green, who was recently crowned World Champion, heads a star-studded line-up which includes several former title holders.

Gates open at 2.30pm with racing getting underway at 4pm, with tickets priced at £18 for adults, £16 for concessions and £7 for children aged 12-15.

Entry is free for under-fives, with family tickets for two adults and three children available for £40. The stadium’s Panorama Restaurant will also be offering a carvery on race day, priced at £9.95 for adults and £5.95 for children.

Before then there are the weekend dog meetings tonight (Fri, Sept 29) and tomorrow.

Yahoo Benny (Nap), in trap 1 for trainer Norman Melbourne is unlikely to be trading at much of a working man’s price in the five-runner Race 15 but is holding her form with distinction.

In 15 starts since returning to the track she has only been out of the money once and was a make-all winner on September 19 over this trip in Open conditions. She has been keeping excellent company lines and is the one to beat tonight.

Our Next Best is Serious Hangover in Race 14.

OWLERTON TONIGHT - Race 1 18.39 500m Flat (A4) 1 Yahoo Linda; 2 Russanda Gara; 3 Mystical Girl; 4 Slaneyside Kirby; 5 Smurfing Assasin; 6 Ballinabola Golf

Race 2 18.56 500m Flat (A4) 1 Lightfoot Katie; 2 Geelo Olly; 3 Ramor Express; 4 Eskes Jewel; 5 Yahoo Angela; 6 Home Blessing

Race 3 19.11 500m Flat (A5) 1 All About Drama; 2 Skip It Always; 3 On Stage Bonnie; 4 Snug Presley; 5 Soberano Prince; 6 Royston Bobby

Race 4 19.27 500m Flat (A5) 1 Catrigg Cloud; 2 Russanda Ranby; 3 Peekaboo George; 4 Tias May; 5 Lightfoot Ola; 6 Rockmount Fizz#

Race 5 19.43 500m Flat (A4) 1 Go Mike Go; 2 His Nibs; 3 Wicky Millie; 4 Geelo Mirage; 5 Live King; 6 Debbycot Ruby

Race 6 19.58 280m Flat (D3) 1 Townside Lara; 2 Its Jack; 3 Battyford Hannah; 4 skip It Hanney; 5 Laughing Legend; 6 Casino Bound

Race 7 20.14 500m Flat ( A3) 1 Miss The Flight; 2 Swift Bruno; 3 Chips And Cheese; 4 My Girl Dian; 5 Kranky Toni; 6 Ref Watch

Race 8 20.31 500m Flat (A6) 1 Lets Go Six; 2 Marciano; 3 Swift Minstral; 4 Ragatank Lad; 5 Sophies Spirit; 6 Hellfire Lady

Race 9 20.47 500m Flat (A6) 1 Geelo Taylor; 2 Kilcurra Karen; 3 Mucky Melody; 4 Monroe Supreme; 5 Layas Girl; 6 Logans Bubbly

Race 10 21.02 500m Flat (A2) 1 The Real Deal; 2 Boozed Flame; 3 Local Fortune; 4 Liberty Law; 5 Debbycot Roy; 6 Stanza

Race 11 21.17 500m Flat (A7) 1 Cals Slip; 2 Karlow Blitz; 3 Graiguenoe Star; 4 Kalane; 5 Sausage Roulette; 6 Peekaboo Joan

Race 12 21.33 280m Flat (D2) 1 Susies Stella; 2 Stepaside Radebe; 3 Swift Century; 4 Slaneyside Hoey; 5 Geelo Junior; 6 Lazy Knight

Race 13 21.50 500m Flat (A1) 1 Tagalong Mikey; 2 swift Burn; 3 Explosive Joseph; 4 Flawless Flash; 5 Geelo Brenny; 6 Swithins Beans

Race 14 22.07 280m Flat (D1) 1 Kowloon Mickycon; 2 Queensland Flyer; 3 Serious Hangover; 4 Ardrahan Zarla; 5 Worsboro Spectre; 6 Vacant

Race 15 22.23 500m Flat (A1) 1 Yahoo Benny; 2 Swift Clancy; 3 Thornwick Lass; 4 Palatine Boss; 5 Vacant; 6 Droopys Baresi

Race 16 22.40 500m Flat (A7) 1 Garryglass Swift; 2 Peekaboo Spot; 3 Bahamian Hope; 4 Showbiz Turbo; 5 Saucy Miss; 6 Iconic Belle

TOMORROW - Race 1 19.00 500m Flat (A2) 1 Swift Metro; 2 Piemans Boom; 3 Neamstown Beast; 4 Bells Diva; 5 Zebady; 6 Coolemorre Pogba

Race 2 19.16 280 Flat (D1) 1 Swift Bosch; 2 Lightfoot Mikel; 3 Ballycowen Kara; 4 Coney Mako; 5 Geelo Gaga; 6 Rennie Mac

Race 3 19.32 660m Flat Handicap 1 Rashers Legend; 2 Dancers wink; 3 Harton Grand; 4 Droopys Bear; 5 Charge Ahead; 6 Harton Black

Race 4 19.48 280m Flat (D3) 1 Demesne Heiress; 2 Shellys Secret; 3 Geelo Nora; 4 Geelo Rambo; 5 Words Of Wisdom; 6 Paulines Jaguar

Race 5 20.04 500m Flat (A2) 1 Clares Ransom; 2 Glenpadden Rock; 3 Buckfast Kiera; 4 Coolboy Blitz; 5 Swift Lyncea; 6 Coolvanny Dawn

Race 6 20.20 280m Flat (D4) 1 Keep The Faith; 2 Lisdean Snitch; 3 Townside Star; 4 Geelo Rio; 5 Lostrigg Ice; 6 Coney De Campes

Race 7 20.36 500m Flat (A8) 1 Heatherhill Heidi; 2 Broomwell Jester; 3 Queen Of Bandits; 4 Stunning Buster; 5 Broomwell Blaze; 6 Burnt Oak Beano

Race 8 20.52 500m Flat (A5) 1 Monamintra Jodie; 2 Broomwell Sniper; 3 Sheeza Bantam; 4 Only Change; 5 Brooklawn Loch; 6 Droopys Trieste

Race 9 21.08 280m Flat (D3) 1 Swift Lohan; 2 Deckle; 3 Geelo Digby; 4 Coney Rocks; 5 Townside Warrior; 6 Shocked Horror

Race 10 21.24 500m Flat (A6) 1 Broomwell Onyx; 2 Joella Sarah; 3 Westgate Ben; 4 Broomwell Joker; 5 For Nancy; 6 Troydale Alex

Race 11 21.40 280 Flat (D3) 1 Corner Maybe; 2 Mustang Lucky; 3 Texas Severide; 4 Dansaor Maggie; 5 Skip It Django; 6 Run China Lad

Race 12 21.55 500m Flat (A4) 1 Truly A Balde; 2 Broomwell Pearl; 3 Sister Sledge; 4 Eiffel Tower; 5 Soviet Lady; 6 Townside Titan

Race 13 22.10 500M Flat (A3) 1 Hot Buns; 2 Tick Tock Time; 3 Swift Ruth; 4 Joella Rosie; 5 VACANT; 6 Fulham Flyer

Race 1422.25 500m Hurdle Handicap 1 Swift Chip; 2 Born To Please; 3 Rorie More; 4 VACANT; 5 Lazy Pearl; 6 Swift Sam