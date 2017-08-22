Sporting charity show for all the family in Stannington on Saturday (Aug 26)

Have your say

A sporting charity show for all the family is being staged at Powers Martial Arts Centre, Stannington tomorrow (Saturday, August 26, 12noon-4pm.

The competition, for the Ronnie Powers Memorial Fitness Challenge Cup, will replicate the TV show Superstars, with six groups of sportsmen and women competing, fielding four-person teams. All the money will go to selected charities.

Supporting the event are Sheffield Boxing Centre, Powers K1 Kickboxers, Hallamshire Rugby Club, Lasers netball team, Dan Gibbons’ MMA Fighters and Brian Smith’s footballers.

Also on the show will be exhibitions by Kelly’s Dance Dynamic Group and Bob Hughes’ karate team.

Tickets at £5 are available from Glyn at Sheffield Boxing Centre (07747 070783), and Paul at Powers Martial Arts (07831 763688).