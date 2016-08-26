Sheffield trio land places in UK Elite School Games

Three athletes from Sheffield have been selected to compete at the 2016 School Games – a national multi-sport event for the UK’s elite young athletes – taking place at Loughborough University and Sheffield from 1-4 September.

Alife Manthorpe, 16, who goes to Westfield School will represent North East in the 1500m Steeplechase.

Amelia Cass

Nominate YOUR sports heroes - Click here to download a nomination form

Amelia Cass, 17, of Silverdale School will represent the Para-cycling Team in Cycling.

And 16-year-old Amy Gellion, who goes to King Ecgbert School will represent North East in the 300m and 4 x 300m Relay.

More than 1,600 athletes will compete across 12 sports at the event, seven of which include disability disciplines. The four-day spectacular is supported by National Lottery funding from Sport England and delivered by the Youth Sport Trust.

Amy Gellion

The swimmers will be competing at the Ponds Forge International Sports Centre’s Olympic-sized pool in Sheffield next Saturday (September 3).

The other events will take place at Loughborough University.

The athletes will be following in the footsteps of some of Britain’s biggest sporting stars who have competed at the event before going on to senior international success.

Alfie Manthorpe, who trains at City of Sheffield & Dearne Athletic Club, said: “I’m excited to be chosen. I can’t wait to race against the other regions and hopefully bring home a medal!”

Amelia Cass, who trains at North Midlands Youth Development Squad, said: “I’m thrilled to be invited to compete again at the School Games and excited to try better my previous two performances there.”

Rotherham Harrier Amy Gellio said: “I’m over the moon about being selected. I’m trained very hard so I’m happy that all my hard work is paying off.”

* For full list of sports: www.2016schoolgames.com. Tickets: www.2016schoolgames.com/tickets