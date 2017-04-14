Sheffield duo Nathan Riddle and Brendan Needham are English kickboxing champions

Two Sheffield kick-boxers won national titles on the same programme - believed to be the first time this has happened.

Nathan Riddle from Powers Martial Arts Centre and Brendan Needham of YMKA gym are now English K1 champions.

Now the two gyms are combining to form an even stronger fight squad for Sheffield under the banner of Yorkshire Power.

Nathan won his fight by majority decision after a very tough five rounds against top class fighter James Power.

Brendan stopped his fighter in the first round with leg kicks, winning by a TKO.

Coach Paul Powers said: “Both these young men have done themselves, their clubs and Sheffield proud.

“Myself and Brendan’s coaches are over the moon with the lads who trained hard for 12 weeks in preparation for their fights. It definitely paid off!