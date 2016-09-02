Rio 2016 hero Bryony Page announced as latest big name to attend Sheffield Celebration of Sport gala dinner.

Olympic silver medal winning trampolining sensation Bryony Page has been announced as the latest big name who will be attending Sheffield’s Celebration of Sport gala dinner.

Bryony, who recently made history by becoming the first British trampolinist to win an Olympic medal, will be a special guest at the red carpet event at the English Institute of Sport (EIS Sheffield) on Wednesday, October 5.

The Sheffield-based Olympic athlete, who trains at Hillsborough Leisure Centre, finished 0.425 points behind Canada's Rosannagh MacLennan to take second place in Rio.

Bryony, aged 25, won three successive British Championship titles between 2013 and 2015 and finished fifth in the individual event at the 2015 World Championships. She recently graduated with a first-class honours degree in biology from the University of Sheffield.

More than 1,000 guests are expected at the Olympic Legacy Park’s glittering Celebration of Sport event, which has been organised to honour the city’s past, present and future sporting success.

Bryony will be joined by sporting stars such as IBF welterweight champion, Kell Brook and professional mountain biker, Steve Peat.

She said: “Sheffield’s Celebration of Sport is a brilliant idea and I’m looking forward to being back in Sheffield and catching up with some of the TeamGB squad. Sheffield has produced so many amazing sporting champions and I’m honoured to be included in the celebrations.”

Sheffield’s Celebration of Sport is being staged in the centre of the Indoor Athletics Arena at EIS Sheffield – the same track where Olympians such as Jessica Ennis-Hill trained for Rio. It will include a display by young members of Bryony’s club, the Sheffield Trampoline Academy, which trains out of Hillsborough Leisure Centre.

Richard Caborn, project lead for the Olympic Legacy Park, said: “We’re really excited about seeing Bryony at Sheffield’s Celebration of Sport. She performed extraordinarily well in Rio and it will be fantastic to welcome Bryony back to Sheffield and celebrate her incredible achievement.”

Sheffield’s Celebration of Sport will raise money for The Children’s Hospital Charity and SportsAid Yorkshire and Humberside. It will be hosted by BBC Look North’s Harry Gration and BBC sports reporter, Tanya Arnold. Six grassroots sports awards for individuals, groups or teams in the Sheffield City Region will be presented on the evening: Sports club of the year, sportswoman of the year, sportsman of the year, future star, unsung hero and overcoming adversity.

A range of sponsorship packages and gold, silver and bronze table packages are available for the gala dinner. Gold packages include an exclusive Champagne reception with sporting celebrities, a table with an Olympian or world-class sports star, three-course meal, wine and coffee and full page advert in the souvenir programme.

Silver packages offer a drinks reception, a table with a sports star, three-course meal, wine and coffee. In the bronze packages, guests will enjoy a drinks reception, three-course meal and coffee.

Individual tickets are available for £100+vat. To be part of the celebrations, visit www.olympiclegacypark.co.uk, email claire@olympiclegacypark.co.uk or call 0114 261 9604.