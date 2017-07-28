Podium double for Barnsley’s Wilson Racing riders

Barnsley’s Wilson Racing riders produced imperssive performances at Brands Hatch in the sixth round of the Hel Performance Motostar British Standard class championship.

The three-rider team had two free practice sessions on the Friday. Max Cook finished second quickest in the morning session before ending the day at the top of the standard class timesheet.

Charlie Atkins was sixth quickest at the end of the first day and Jake Clark, who had never ridden the Brands Hatch GP circuit before, managed to reduce his lap time by 1.5 seconds over the two free practice sessions.

Cook finished qualifying second on Saturday, while he was a little disappointed he had struggled to find a clear lap. Also he was ninth overall in the combined GP and standard class grid which was impressive.

Charlie Atkins set his best qualifying at this circuit, finishing qualifying in fifth spot. Jake Clark withstood the mixed conditions on his first time here to qualify 13th.

Race one was postponed from Saturday to Sunday afternoon due to an unrelenting downpour. This meant the Moto3 race had to be rescheduled for late on Sunday afternoon.

So Sunday saw two races. The first was the 14-lap feature race mid-afternoon. Cook stormed away and went on to win the race by more than 17 seconds. Atkins was involved in a race long duel but despite the pressure he took his best ever race result at this circuit, a fifth place. Clark had started in 13th position and finished the race in the points again in the same position.

Race two was just ten laps with Cook again making a fantastic start, opening up a gap of over a second a lap finishing 13 seconds ahead of the second placed rider.

Atkins bettered his result in race one standing on the podium for the first time this season with a brilliant third place.

Clark also finished the weekend on a high as he crossed the line in ninth place, his best result since joining the team at Snetterton.

Gary Wilson said: “Max’s double was fantastic. He dominated both races from start to finish and made a great step forward in the championship race.

“Charlie has never really enjoyed the Brands Hatch track before but this time he put those problems behind him with a fifth and a third.

“Our new rider Jake Clark also had a successful weekend with a 13th and ninth place finish which means he continues to score points in every race. I’m so proud of all three of them and can’t wait to round seven at Thruxton at the beginning of August.”