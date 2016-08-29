NON LEAGUE: Stocksbridge take the honours in Bank Holiday derby against Sheffield FC

Stocksbridge Park Steels came from behind to take the spoils in the Bank Holiday derby at Bracken Moor, beating cross-city rivals Sheffield FC 2-1.

It was generally a scrappy affair but that was perhaps not surprising with both teams going in search of a first league win of the season.

The first note of danger for either side came in the 12th minute when Sheffield’s full back Liam Royles got in a crucial header to prevent a cross reaching Saturday’s two-goal hero, Kudakwase Muskwe.

However, it was the visitors that grabbed a 21st minute lead. Brian Cusworth won a free-kick out on the right and when Matt Roney delivered the set-piece to the far post, Cusworth rose highest to score with a good downward header against his former club.

It was a lead that lasted just five minutes, as Liam McFadyen nodded in the equaliser from a corner.

Club goalkeeper Chris Butt was forced into action again, to cut out a dangerous Muskwe cross, but Steels turned the game around two minutes before the break when Harrison Biggins put them ahead.

The midfielder chased a long ball out wide on the Steels left and as Butt came racing out of his goal, Biggins lobbed a great effort that dropped just under the crossbar.

Steels’ Joe Lumsden fired a half chance over the bar early in the second half after a smart turn in the area, and they should have wrapped up the points in the 76th minute when Ashley Burbeary somehow glanced his header wide from just a few yards out.

Sheffield almost made them pay with 10 minutes remaining, David Reay palming away substitute Ashley Longstaff’s shot.

Steels boss Chris Hilton was pleased with he win but said afterwards: “We didn’t look after the ball as much as we should have done.

“But a win is a win and I think overall we deserved it. Four points from the two Bank Holiday fixtures is a good return.”

Sheffield manager James Colliver had no complaints over the defeat but injuries are not helping the cause.

“I could have fielded an injured elven today,” said Colliver.

“We’re not having any luck on the injury front. But no excuses; we just aren’t performing well enough to win football matches.”

Elsewhere, Shaw Lane AFC were held to a 2-2 home draw by Northwich Victoria after Spencer Harris and Jason Yates had twice given the Ducks the lead.

Frickley Athletic, who parted company with manager Karl Rose over the weekend after a poor start, were well beaten 4-0 at Whitby Town.