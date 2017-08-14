Mexborough karter Daniel Holdsworth’s victory on international circuit

The Paul Fletcher international circuit’s round 3 club meeting was a good day for Mexborough’s Mark Baines Motorsport team, and almost one for local karter, Phil Rawson.

MBM’s young karter Daniel Holdsworth was on pole-position for the Honda Cadet race, but had to fight off three challengers for the race win.

Daniel Holdsworth had to fight off three challengers for the race win by a very slim 0.01 seconds margin. Photos: Track Records

Under constant pressure and never having the chance to relax, Holdsworth was fighting right up to the chequered flag eventually taking the win by a very slim 0.01 seconds margin.

Phil Rawson from Worksop looked to be on the way to making it X30 Senior three race wins in a day, having won the two preceding heats. Starting from 3rd, Rawson spent his race in a superb battle over the lead with a podium at least on the cards. But with three laps to go Rawson’s clashed with a challenger and his race came to an early end.

Freddie Spindlow put in a great performance for MBM in the IAME Cadet race from 6th place. Moving into 5th at the start, Spindlow battled over 4th-place for the entire race until the final lap.

In a decisive move on the last lap, Spindlow grabbed 2nd-place and in the process reinforced his championship lead.

In the X30 Junior race MBM’s Fraz Fenwick, from 3rd on the grid, took 2nd at the start, but fell back to 10th mid-race, then he managed to regain places to be 6th at the flag. Barnsley’s Matthew Hudson starting in 6th made a place at the start then into 4th by lap 2, unfortunately fell back through the field to be 14th at the flag. Skye Siddall from Chesterfield came home the 1st Rookie for MBM putting in a memorable climb through the field from 36th up to 20th-place.

Barnsley karter Cole Kilner, started 15th doing a brilliant job fighting his way up to 5th with 3 laps to go, setting the race fastest lap in the process. Although he dropped back to 7th at the flag, but unfortunately post-race he suffered the bane of modern karting, being penalised for having a loose front bumper (designed to stop the tactic of barging the opposition out of the way, but they also work lose if a corner kerbing is clouted) this plummeted him down the results to 22nd-place.