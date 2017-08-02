Holders Seattle Sounders set early pace in Sheffield’s Youdan Trophy 2017

The team that took the Youdan Trophy back to America in 2016 already look favourites to be doing the double this week.

As play finished on day two yesterday (Tuesday, August 1st), Seattle Sounders topped both their under 14s and under 16s group with Manchester United – making their competition debut - sensationally crashing out of the tournament.

Both Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday have been performing well in the U14s division with a thrilling day three promised as clubs battle for semi-final places.

The full details of day two can be seen here: http://youdantrophy.com/day-2-review/

Group placings can be viewed here (follow the link and click ‘categories’): http://youdantrophy.com/sheffield-2017/groups/

Nearly 900 players from some of the biggest football clubs on the planet are in the city this week for the Youdan Trophy 2017.

* In October 2016 the Government’s Intellectual Property Office granted permission for the Youdan Trophy’s organisers to register the competition’s name as a trademark. The application was opposed by Hallam FC. The club says there is no link between the event and the original tournament held in 1867, and has lodged an appeal against last year’s decision. A new ruling has yet to be made.