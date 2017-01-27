Greyhounds: Owlerton confirm dates for high-profile meetings in 2017

Yorkshire’s premier race track has announced a series of high-profile greyhound racing events for 2017.

Owlerton Greyhound Stadium has announced dates for the prestigious Molson Coors 3 Steps to Victory and BresMed Northern Sprint race meetings, which will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

The Molson Coors 3 Steps to Victory is one of the biggest events in the racing calendar and will return to Owlerton in April.

The country’s top greyhounds will compete in heats over 480m and semi-finals over 500m with the top dogs making the final over 660m. The event will take place on April 4 and the finalists will be in with a chance of winning £10,000.

The BresMed Northern Sprint will follow this on April 25. The heats and semi-finals will be held at Owlerton ahead of the BresMed Northern Sprint final where trainers will be vying for the winner’s prize of £8,000.

The Cheltenham Festival of Racing will return on Thursday March 16, when Owlerton will be holding its annual race meeting - a morning of live greyhound racing followed by an afternoon of horse racing live from Cheltenham.

Finally, Owlerton will be staging the Queen Mother Memorial Cup on Sunday March 26 as part of its Mother’s Day celebrations.

The popular race began life as the Queen Mother Cup in 1998 but, when the Queen Mother passed away in 2002, the stadium then began staging it in her honour as the Queen Mother Memorial Cup in 2003.

Dave Perry, general manager at Owlerton Stadium, said: “We’re very excited to bring our 2017 events programme to our customers and are sure there is something for everyone to enjoy.

“Owlerton has a fantastic reputation as one of the country’s top greyhound tracks, which is why we continue to attract the very best in the greyhound racing calendar to Sheffield.”

For more information and to buy tickets, visit www.owlertonstadium.co.uk.