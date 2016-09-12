Grass Roots Awards: Deadline extended for you to nominate your grassroots sporting heroes

We set you the challenge to nominate your grassroots sporting heroes, and dozens of you stepped up to the plate.

But for every nomination we’ve received, there’ll be many more out there whose good work could go unrecognised - so, we’ve decided to give you an extra week to let us know about them.

Paralympics hero Sue Gilroy. Photo: onEdition

The nomination call comes ahead of a glittering 1,000-seat Sheffield Celebration of Sport event at the English Institute of Sport, on Wednesday, October 5.

The evening coincides with a visit by Sheffield’s Lord Coe to see at first hand the health and sporting legacy that has emerged in Sheffield in the form of the Olympic Legacy Park on the site of the former Don Valley Stadium.

On the night, the great and good of Sheffield sport will be honoured - with Kell Brook already confirmed to attend, along with Rio OIympic silver medallist Bryony Page.

Others who’ll be there include John and Sheila Sherwood, the husband and wife Olympic medal winners from the 1968 Mexico Olympics, veteran British tennis legend Roger Taylor, mountain biking superstar Steve Peat and members of the British Rio Olympic boxing squad. Hollie Webb, who scored the decisive penalty in the gold medal match for the GB hockey team in Rio, is also attending.

Nominate YOUR sports heroes - Click here to download a nomination form

But we don’t want to forget about the grass roots of sport, too, which is why six special awards will be given out on the night. They are:

Sportsman of the year, Sportswoman of the year, Sports club/team of the year, Future Star, Unsung Hero and Overcoming Adversity.

Does someone at your club, your gym, your league or even your family sound like they’d fit the bill? Then let us know about them!

By next Friday, September 16, we need nominations for any, or all, of the above categories, either by returning this nomination form to us or emailing your nominee and why they are suitable for the award, along with your contact details, to grassroots@sheffieldnewspapers.co.uk with ‘Grass Roots Nomination’ in the subject field.

Our panel of experts, including representatives from the county’s sports partnership, South Yorkshire Sport, will then decide a shortlist of three entrants in each category, and a public vote will help choose the winner.

This really is a last call for entries so, to ensure your grassroots hero is in with a chance of getting the recognition they deserve, get your nominations to us before Friday’s closing date.

*A range of table packages are available, however, all the gold ones are sold out but silver and bronze are still available for the gala dinner as well as individual tickets. To be part of the celebrations, visit www.olympiclegacypark.co.uk, email claire@olympiclegacypark.co.uk or call 0114 261 9604.