‘Fantastic Fore’ teenagers raise cash for Macmillion with 14-hour golf marathon at Sheffield’s Lees Hall Club

Four young golfing teenagers have raised more than £1,300 for Macmillan Cancer Support in a four-round 14-hour marathon day at Lees Hall Golf Club.

Tom Berry came up with the idea in memory of his grandmother, who died last year. They were joined at the end of the fourth round by former Sports Minister and Sheffield MP Richard Caborn, a friend of the Berry family. With Tom on the ‘Longest Day Golf Challenge’ were Oliver Wild, Jake Groombridge and Tom Kerry. The boy , who raised the cash through Justgiving, said on their page: “We have all been touched somehow by the effects cancer has on families. We decided to team together and do something that we all enjoy but at the same time helping others.