Carter is kart ace after bumper-to-bumper battle

Wombwell kart track’s annual Brian Wilson Memorial W-Plate meeting turned out to be a straight fight between a local kart racer and a racer from a local karting team over the Brian Wilson Driver of the Day trophy.

In a hotly-contested Honda Cadet race, Mexborough’s Mark Baines Motorsport had their driver, Archie Carter in pole position with Worksop’s Thomas Colton alongside on the front row.

At the start, Colton got the jump on Carter and led the opening lap but soon Carter grabbed the race lead.

Not that Colton let the lead go easily, and at lap speeds averaging nearly 50 mph he chased after Carter with a vengeance.

Having an advantage through the twisting sections of Wombwell’s circuit, Colton would close right up to Carter’s rear bumper at the end of each lap.

With Colton tucked into Carter’s slip-stream, it sometimes looked as if their two karts were joined together, but Carter had the advantage on Wombwell’s two long straights pulling out the smallest comfort margin to keep him in the lead.

Over 20 action-packed laps it was a clean but determined tussle between the pair of quite mature 10 year-olds, both eager to have the ‘W’ number plate on their karts for the rest of the season.

On the penultimate lap it seemed as if the glory would go to Colton, but a final lap last-ditch effort by Carter grabbed the lead and put his hand on the Driver of the Day trophy – even if it was almost as tall as him and too heavy to hold!

Joe Harrison from Worksop and Rotherham’s Jack Hobson had a grandstand view of the leadership battle as the pair were locked in their own tussle over runners-up spot.

Harrison held third-place until lap 10, when the pair were pushed wide, losing a couple of places.

Falling back to sixth, Hobson recovered to third-place until two laps from the end Harrison managed to gain places back up to third on lap 14 and he held it to the flag.

When he took the lead of the Junior X30 race on the second lap it looked as if Doncaster’s Cameron Coombes would get the W-plate, but at half distance he dropped a place to finish runner-up, plus suffered a 10 second bodywork penalty.

Barnsley’s Jayjay Cook took over the lead for a couple of laps before being deposed, eventually finishing third.

Adam Colton from Worksop had a six lap early retirement from fifth-place.

Barnsley’s Jack Younger put in a determined drive in the IAME Cadet final, having fallen to 8th mid-race, he managed to gain places back up the field to 6th, that became fifth when the leader was excluded from the results.

Alfie Collins, from Hoyland finished eighth, having dropped to 11th place, a late recovery drive moved him back up the field.

In contrast, Brandon Lloyd, from Wath on Dearne, moved up the field from grid 10th, only to plummet five places after mid-race, ending up in 12th spot.

Barnsley’s Kenzi Wilkins’ race progress was steadily upwards from 11th on the grid, to seventh on the results sheet.

After an initial dip, James Robertson from Rotherham also improved from a 12th place start to finish 10th.

From second on the grid in a MBM-run kart, Jenson Parker, from Bolsover, did his utmost to try to keep up with the Minimax final race leader and unstoppable winner, Jake Boydell.

Having a lonely race in third-place, Doncaster’s James Winter had to contend with watching the pair disappear into the distance in a race of only four karts, where no overtaking took place.

In the Senior X30 final, Maciej Hodura, from Doncaster, spent his race in a constant battle over sixth place that he seemed to have got the upper hand, only to lose it on the last lap, to take the flag in seventh. One place behind was fellow Donny karter, Craig Baker, running eighth from lights to flag.