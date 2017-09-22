Boozed Flame Owlerton nap tonight - plus cards for Sept 22 and 23

The Mona Waingwright bitch Boozed Flame is the nap selection at Owlerton tonight.

The trap 1 runner in race 12 (9.33) has been in the money on her last six starts - including two wins in this class - and has an excellent chance of securing a brace.

She is not the fastest greyhound on the clocks in this assembly but made all when winning by nearly four lengths last time out and escapes a penalty.

Trap four bitch Ballycowen Kara (NB, race 15) announced herself in this class when winning by nearly two lengths in a personal-best time on September 15 and can cap a seven-day turnaround by landing a double.

The penny dropped for the Lisa Stephenson bitch when quickly away and she is taken to repeat the trick.

* Owlerton tonight ( Sept 22) - Race 1 18.39 500m Flat (A4) 1 Travel Violin, 2 Swift Lord; 3 Mystical Girl; 4 Ramor Express; 5 Cooneen Maggie; 6 Power Gamble

Race 2 18.56 500m Flat (A4) 1 Miss The Flight; 2 Snapoutofit; 3 Slaneyside Kirby; 4 Fearsome Monroe; 5 Lightfoot Niamh; 6 Townside Titan

Race 3, 1911: Swift Lohan; 2 Corner Maybe; 3 Battyford Hannah; 4 Dansaor Maggie; 5 Mars; 6 Run China Lad

Race 4 19.27 500m Flat (A3) 1 Aughboy; 2 Swift Bruno; 3 Oakvale Curly; 4 Liberty Law; 5 Kranky Toni; 6 Lazy Knight

Race 5 19.43 280m Flat (D3) 1 Demesne Heiress; 2 Longrange Pick; 3 Slaneyside Hoey; 4 Skip It Hanney; 5 Market Revenue; 6 Shocked Horror

Race 6 19.58 500m Flat (A6) 1 Lets Go Six; 2 Kilcurra Karen; 3 Peekaboo George; 4 Townside Monroe; 5 Sophies Spirit; 6 Fast Fit Loch

Race 7 20.14 280m Flat (D3) 1 Marinas Flyer; 2 stepaside Curie; 3 Its Jack; 4 Townside Warrior; 5 Laughing Legend; 6 Casino Bound

Race 8 20.31 500m Flat (A6) 1 Karlow Blitz; 2 Kilcotton Cab; 3 Sheeza Bantam; 4 Monroe Supreme; 5 Stepaside Lucas; 6 Troydale Alex

Race 9 20.47 500m Flat (A5) 1 Peekaboo Freddie; 2 Marciano; 3 Ragatank Lad; 4 Snug Presley; 5 Soberano Prince; 6 Bearly Legal

Race 10 21.02 500m Flat (A4) 1 Go Mike Go; 2 Sister Sledge; 3 Tias May; 4 Slaneyside Kiwi; 5 El Hamis; 6 Troydale Ronnie

Race 11 21.17 500m Flat (A4) 1 Valiant Striker; 2 Magna Snape; 3 Swift Fantasia; 4 Bothar Beag; 5 Lightfoot Ola; 6 Ref Watch

Race 12 21.33 500m Flat (A2) 1 Boozed Flame; 2 Piemans Boom; 3 Killacolla View; 4 Flawless Flash; 5 Coolboy Blitz; 6 Stanza

Race 13 21.50 500m Flat (A7) 1 Derryhogan Tizzy; 2 Hi I Amber; 3 Southwind Lucy; 4 Kanes Senorita; 5 Broomwell Blaze; 6 Iconic Belle

Race 14 22.07 500m Flat (A5) 1 Catrigg Cloud; 2 Russanda Ranby; 3 Wicky Millie; 4 Halcrow Brae; 5 Rockmount Fizz; 6 Royston Bob

Race 15 22.23 280m Flat (D1) 1 Mustang Mick 2 Lightfoot Mikel; 3 Stepaside Radebe; 4 Ballycowen Kara; 5 Worsboro Spectre; 6 Lisnasure

Race 16 22.40 500m Flat (A5) 1 Broomwell Sniper; 2 Metric Majestic; 3 Bumblebee Bailey; 4 Glenbuck Rose; 5 Smurfiing Assasin; 6 Shes Mas

TOMORROW - Race 1 19.25 500m Flat (A3) 1 Swift Metro; 2 Geelo Olly; 3 Chips And Cheese; 4 Another Rouge; 5 VACANT; 6 Fulham Flyer

Race 2 19.40 500m Flat Handicap 1 Skidrose Promise; 2 Roger Variance; 3 VACANT; 4 Stepaside Fifi; 5 On Stage Bonnie; 6 Truly A Blade

Race 3 19.55 500m Flat (A8) 1 Garryglass Swift; 2 Stunning Buster; 3 Aero Invict; 4 Stepaside Elvis; 5 Burnt Oak Beano; 6 Magnificent Hawk

Race 4 20.10 280m Flat (D2) 1 Susies Stella; 2 Swift Bosch; 3 Shellys Secret; 4 Geelo Rambo; 5 Ballymac Benji; 6 Carry On

Race 5 20.25 500m Flat (A2) 1 The Real Deal; 2 Lightfoot Janna; 3 Some Identity; 4 Russanda Rhona; 5 Debbycot Roy; 6 VACANT

Race 6 20.40 280m Flat (D4) 1 Keep The Faith; 2 Marriage Vows; 3 Lostrigg Ice; 4 Southwind Lisa; 5 Logans Treasure; 6 Montana Jewel

Race 7 20.55 500m Flat (A2) 1 Clares Ransom; 2 Russelena Hawk; 3 Swift Burn; 4 Swirling Stream; 5 Swift Lyncea; 6 Coolavanny Dawn

Race 8 21.10 500m Flat (A7) Cals Slip; 2 Mid Tipp Betty; 3 Holy Well; 4 Geelo Cassie; 5 Peekaboo; 6 Saucy Miss

Race 9 21.25 500m Flat (A7) 1 Brromwell Jester; 2 Queen Of Bandits; 3 Showbiz Turbo; 4 Kalane; 5 Surfer Darragh; 6 Kilvil Skylark

Race 10 21.40 500m Flat (A5) 1 Skip It Always; 2 Tagalong Bobby; 3 Joella Daisy; 4 Myleens Jackpot; 5 Droopys Bear; 6 Magna Park

Race 11 21.55 500m Flat (A6) 1 Broomwell Onyx; 2 Fleetwood Daisy; 3 Mucky Melody; 4 Broomwell Joker; 5 Layas Girl; 6 Logans Bubbly

Race 12 22.10 500m Hurdle Handicap 1 Swift Chip; 2 Droopys Realm; 3 Tornaroy Torment; 4 Rorie More; 5 Lazy Pearl; 6 Swift Sam

Race 13 22.25 500m Flat (A1) 1 Swift Clancy; 2 Tagalong Mikey; 3 Fearsome Solar; 4 Palatine Boss; 5 VACANT; 6 Swift Molossos

Race 14 22.40 500m Flat (A3) 1 Swift Broseley; 2 Broomwell Pearl; 3 Fearsome Kate; 4 Voltair Lass; 5 Balroe Belle; 6 Headleys Shane.

* Owlerton Stadium has announced additional race nights over the festive period. They will be run on Sunday December 17 and Thursday, December 28.

There is no racing on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day or New Year’s Eve. For special offers or to book, visit www.owlertonstadium.co.uk or call 0114 234 3074.