Ambitious Hallam unveil new management trio

Hallam FC are looking towards continuity after officially unveiling their new management line-up.

Steve Whitehead, who was assistant manager to Ryan Hindley before his recent switch to Worksop Town, becomes joint manager along side senior player Scott Bates with Dean Bamforth joining the management team from neighbours Handsworth Parramore.

Whitehead was thought to be joining Hindley at Worksop but has chosen to remain at Sandygate Road and hopefully guide the club back to the Premier Division after a seven-year absence , havtwice missing out in the play-offs in the last two seasons.

Chairman Steve Basford said: “We want to continue making progress and we believe that continuity is the best possibly way of reaching our goal of getting back into the Premier Division.”

Hallam said in a statement they wer overwhelmed by the quality and the experience of those interested in the job and felt this proved the club is moving in the right direction.

“The emphasis at Hallam is on continuity and stability within the management structure which we are sure will be appreciated by the players who we hope will remain loyal to us at a time when we are so close to achieving our ultimate goal of a return to the top flight.

“The committee would like to congratulate, Steve, Scott and Dean and wish them the best next season.”

Bates will continue combing playing with his new role of joint manager, although is again likely to be used sparingly as he was last term when he nevertheless notched eight goals, helping Hallam to fifth place in the NCE Division One

Bamforth arrives after more than 10-years at Handsworth working mainly with the clubs youth set up which culminated in the U21s gaining league and play-off glory last term.

Nostell MW will be officially reinstated to the NCEL this weekend at the leagues AGM.

The club were relegated at the end of last season after finishing bottom of Division One. However, next to bottom Westella & Willerby have deciding against accepting a reprieve caused by a knock-on effect of Ilkeston FC being kicked out of the Evo-Stik League.

Shaw Lane AFC will be playing at new venue next season. The Division One South Champions are ending their ground-share with Barnsley RUFC.

It is understood negotiations with potential partners are going well and they plan to confirm their new home before the end of the month.

* Sheffield FC’s new boss Mark Hume is set to unveil his new look management team. Hume last month replaced James Colliver, who resigned to take over at Handsworth Parramore.