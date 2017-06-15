US Open: On-form Matt Fitzpatrick targets first Major title

Matt Fitzpatrick will look to carry his good recent form to Wisconsin as he looks to pick up the first Major title of his career.

The Sheffield golfer heads to Erin Hills for the US Open as one of the most consistent performers on the European Tour so far in 2017, having missed just one cut in the first tournament of the year.

Five of his last six tournaments have brought finishes inside the top 20, including a tie for second at the Nordea Masters last time out.

Fitzpatrick – looking to beat a previous US Open best of tied for 48th three years ago – will tee off for his first round at 7.09pm on Thursday, starting on the tenth alongside Peter Uihlein and Byeong Hun An.

In stark contrast to Fitzpatrick’s recent good fortune, fellow Sheffield golfer Danny Willett heads into the year’s second Major on a poor run of form.

The former Masters champion has finished inside the top 50 just twice from seven tournaments so far this year.

Willett tees off alongside fellow former Major winners Zach Johnson and Angel Cabrera at 1.13pm.

Erin Hills is expected to provide a particularly tough test for the field attempting to follow in the footsteps of last year’s winner Dustin Johnson.