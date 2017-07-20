The Open: Strong start from Matt Fitzpatrick as Danny Willett holds up

Matt Fitzpatrick toiled in the early morning conditions at Royal Birkdale but recovered well to make a strong start to his challenge at The Open.

The Sheffield golfer made two bogeys inside the first six holes as damp and blustery conditions on Merseyside took their toll.

But he soon got a handle on the weather and birdied eight and ten to get back to level par.

Another birdie followed on 14 and then on 17 after a bogey five on 16 before he saved par on the last with an 18-foot putt.

It left him as one of only a few morning players below par, sitting on -1

“It’s always nice to finish in red numbers,” he said. “Especially on days like this.

“The wind strength on some holes was making you change two or three clubs in your selection.”

It left Fitzpatrick four shots back from clubhouse leader Jordan Speith who produced a blemish-free 65.

Danny Willett was also required to carry about a bit of recovery work as he played through the pain barrier to card a one over par 71.

In contrast to his fellow Sheffielder, Willett started well and a birdie on two gave him the early lead as he attempts to manage his on-going back injury.

But he ended the front nine with three consecutive bogeys to turn around on +2.

The 29-year-old steadied the ship with seven straight pars before a birdie on 17 saw him conclude the round in positive fashion.

Killamarsh qualifier Joe Dean was enjoying an up and down round but holding his nerve.

A pair of bogey fives were each followed by birdie threes but he turned around one over after another bogey on eight.

Dean birdied the 13th to get back to level par and is looking good for a solid opening round.