Sheffield golfer Matt Fitzpatrick finishes an impressive fifth in Dubai Classic

Sheffield’s Matt Fitzpatrick finished fifth equal in the Omega Dubai Desert Classic, trailing winner Sergio Garcia of Spain by seven shots.

The Hallamshire golfer earned 95,255 Euro after his fourth round 67 saw him finish 12 under par.

Fellow Sheffielder and US Masters champion Danny Willett, of Lindrick, was 54th, finishing on level par with a final round 70. Former Worksop golfer Lee Westwood was 23rd.

Fitzpatrick said on Twitter: “Really pleased with top 5 this week, game felt good all week so nice to see work pay off.

“And congrats to @TheSergioGarcia - great playing.”

The win saw Sergio climb back into the world top 10 after leading from start to finish to claim his 12th European Tour title, and first for three years.

Garcia carded a flawless closing 69 at Emirates Golf Club to finish 19 under par, three shots clear of Ryder Cup team-mate Henrik Stenson.