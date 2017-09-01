Dore and Totley golfer Libby Kilbride, 14, is third in national junior final

Fourteen-year-old Sheffield golfer Libby Kilbride has narrowly missed out on victory at the American Golf Junior Championship final, where she took on qualifiers from all over the UK and Ireland over 18 holes at Gainsborough Golf Club, home to golf manufacturer PING.

On one of the toughest courses in the region, Libby played some impressive golf in the gross score category, where no help is offered from handicaps.

Libby, who plays her golf out of Dore and Totley Golf Club, returned a solid score of 31 points, just 5 over par for the round.

She was only beaten into third place by the rounds of the day from Cambridge youngster Nathan Newton and Dublin’s Keene Honer who both came in at 2 over par.

The Junior Championship, which will be shown on Sky Sports in October, is a vital part of American Golf’s drive to get more people out playing golf more often.