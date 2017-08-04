Doncaster Josh Berry reaches final of American Golf Junior Championship

Have your say

Doncaster Golf Club junior Josh Berry has won through to the final of the American Golf Junior Championship.

The talented 12-year-old produced a hugely impressive display in the Gross score category at the recent regional qualification at Playsport Golf in Glasgow.

He now progresses to the national final on August 16 at Gainsborough Golf Club where he will take on qualifiers from all over the UK and Ireland for the coveted trophy.

Berry secured a spot in the finals for a second year running with an impressive second place finish.

He carded a superb round, playing a series of impressive shots that belied both his age and handicap.

He matched eventual winner Calum Steele by carding the same final score. The pair were only separated by countback which fell in Calum’s favour by one less shot on the back nine.

Berry plays in men’s medals and other men’s tournaments at Doncaster Golf Club.

He has already starred on the national and international stage, winning the prestigious Adidas Wee Wonders British Championships at St Andrews in 2015.

The youngster finished tied for 37th at the IMG Academy Junior World Championships in San Diego last month.

He has also played at the US Kids Golf Foundation’s European Championship and World Championship.